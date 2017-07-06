Blink 182 discuss plans for their ‘experimental’ next album

Mark Hoppus tells NME about their hopes for the future

Blink 182 have revealed that they’re planning to make their next album ‘more experimental’, and that they hope to start writing it next year.

The band have just kicked off a UK tour in support of their acclaimed and chart-topping comeback album ‘California‘. Not only was it their first album in five years but also their first in their new incarnation with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba in the place of founding member and guitarist Tom DeLonge. But the band have told us that they hope to start work on their next record soon.

“We’ve already started talking about what we think the next album should be,” singer and bassist Mark Hoppus told NME at Rock Werchter 2017. “It’s been in very broad terms. We haven’t written any new songs yet. Every new song we wrote for ‘California’ and the deluxe edition is out now. We’re going to start fresh next year.

“I think this album took Blink back to its roots and what it’s all about, and I think on the next record, we want to push that boundary again. We’ll keep the core of Blink 182 but we’ll get a little more experimental. Kind of like what we did on the untitled record, which we’re all really proud of. It still sounded like Blink and had that Blink feeling, but it was different and a little more thought out.”

However, experiential they may get, Hoppus told NME that they would keep their ‘spirit of fun’ intact.

“Someone asked the other day if we would ever do an acoustic album,” added Hoppus. “I dunno, we might at some point. It’s not something that I would do normally but it might be something to do for fun one time. We’re not a ‘sit around the camp fire kind of band’.”