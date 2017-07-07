Blink 182 discuss punk and writing music in the age of Donald Trump

'I feel like the world can't sustain this amount of daily outrage and frustration'

Blink 182‘s Mark Hoppus has declared that while the band feel ‘very strongly’ about the current state of political unrest throughout the US and the world, he highly doubts that it will infiltrate their music.

The singer and bassist was speaking to NME at Rock Werchter 2017 just before the band kicked off their UK tour in support of their acclaimed and chart-topping comeback album ‘California‘, when we asked if he and the rest of Blink felt musically inspired in the age of Donald Trump.

“We’ve never really been a political band,” Hoppus told NME. “We all have very strong political beliefs – but it’s not something we really put into our music. No matter what, the record is a reflection of what you’re going through at the time. I feel like the world can’t sustain this amount of daily outrage and frustration without it seeping into what you sing about.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I have enormous respect for bands that I grew up with like Rage Against The Machine, Bad Religion, Fugazi – even Nirvana were very vocal on their politics, but Blink’s just not that band. There’s definitely a place for it, but I honestly think that Blink is the kind of place where people come to escape that kind of thing. Our job is more escapism and more personal that worldviews.

Hoppus added: “Blink 182 is that eternal spirit of youth, of angst, of fun. When people think of Blink 182, they think of us as their cool older brother. People who come to the show know that everybody is invited to the party. We’re not these performers for you to fawn over – you’re here to have a good time and hear some stupid jokes.”

Hoppus also told NME about the band’s plans to record a more ‘experimental’ new album next year.