Watch Blink-182 and Linkin Park go on an awkward first date as they announce stadium shows together

Band team up with Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly at US summer shows

Blink-182 and Linkin Park have appeared in a new ‘Funny Or Die’ video which sees them go on an awkward first date with two strangers from Tinder.

The comedy clip comes as the two bands announce that they will play stadium shows together in the US this summer.

Linkin Park and Blink-182 will play Citi Field in Flushing, New York on July 28, with Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly on the same bill. They will also play Hershey ark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania on July 30. Machine Gun Kelly appears at that latter show, but Wu-Tang Clan do not.

See the dates in full beneath, along with the ‘Funny Or Die’ clip.

July 28 – Flushing, NY, Citi Field (with Wu-Tang Clan, Machine Gun Kelly)

July 30 – Hershey, PA, Hershey Park Stadium (with Machine Gun Kelly)

Blink-182 recently shared a new track which the band dubbed the “strangest song they have ever recorded”. ‘6/8’ is taken from the deluxe edition of their latest album ‘California’, which is due out on May 19. It will come with 11 new tracks along with an acoustic version of the single ‘Bored To Death’ and the original album. The original LP was released in July 2016.

“We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio,” said drummer Travis Barker. “It started out as three or four songs but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.” Of the new track, the band wrote on Twitter: “This is the strangest song blink have ever recorded. It’s in 6/8 time. It’s aggressive & one of our favourites from the deluxe because of it.”

Linkin Park, meanwhile, recently collaborated with Stormzy and Pusha T on ‘Good Goodbye’. The song features on the nu-metal band’s sixth album ‘One More Light’, which is also out on May 19.

“We like Stormzy and we think that he’s dope,” frontman Chester Bennington recently said. “Little did we know that, he was about to take over the world.”

Of how the collaboration came about, he explained: “It required us reaching out saying ‘Hey, we like Stormzy, here’s a track if you would like to participate on it, that would be awesome.’ Apparently he was like, ‘Yeah.’ That wasn’t that difficult, but we knew of Stormzy and that’s why we reached out to him.”