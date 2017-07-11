Blink-182’s Matt Skiba says he used ‘witchcraft’ to doom Fyre Festival

The luxury festival left fans stranded in the Bahamas earlier this year

Blink-182‘s Matt Skiba has claimed that he used witchcraft to hex the doomed Fyre festival earlier this summer.

The luxury festival was held in the Bahamas during April with some fans paying upwards of £1,200 for tickets. However, many were left stranded on the island with very basic food and makeshift accommodation.

Blink-182, along with the likes of Skepta, Migos and Disclosure, were booked to perform, but pulled out at the 11th hour. Billy McFarland, who co-founded the event with rapper Ja Rule, has since been charged with fraud.

Alkaline Trio frontman, who joined Blink in 2015, Skiba insists he used “every inch of my energy” to stop “that thing happening”. He told NME: “I had a bad feeling about that event. I consider myself a pagan and a witch. With every inch of my energy I wanted Fyre not to happen. I put all the electricity and energy in my body against that thing happening.”

“I’ve been to the Bahamas before and it’s so crass. You land in Nassau and the whole island is replete with beauty and culture, but there’s a lot of poverty. It is a largely black population then they build these places like Atlantis and The Cove that are walled off.”

“It’s classist and racist and then they decided to park a bunch of yachts with models to show off in front of those poor people, going down there with all your Ferraris and bullshit and yachts.”

Skiba added: “We pulled out for technical and logistical issues and the rest of it crumbled to shit because that’s what it was. It was bullshit. I used my witchy ways and it seemed to work. I’ll take responsibility and everyone can blame me. Shazam. I was on my couch feeling somewhat guilty, but very relieved that I wasn’t there with people stealing from each other.”

“I didn’t want a bunch of people to be marooned on bullshit island… I put all my energy into it not happening because for all the tea in China I didn’t want to be a part of something like that.”

Blink-182 plays Glasgow’s SSE Hydro tonight (July 11), with Skiba saying: “Glasgow is one of my favourite cities. The Cure played one of their first shows at the Barrowlands with Craig Ferguson’s band, who opened that show all those years ago.”

“When we were on his TV show he was talking to us about how much he loved punk rock and that he was a punk back in Glasgow and that his band was from there. He told me that he opened The Cure’s first show at the Barrowlands.”

“Glasgow has the romance, but if you step out of line you are in real fucking trouble,” Skiba said. “It’s a lot like Chicago in a way. The people are so lovely, proud and strong and I’m sure the gig will be a riot in a good way.”

Words: John Dingwall