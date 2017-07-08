Blink 182: ‘We’re not just a bunch of idiots telling dick and fart jokes’

'We've always been more than that'

Blink 182‘s Mark Hoppus has spoken out about the shifting perception of the band, arguing that after over 20 years together they’ve proven that they’re ‘not just a bunch of idiots telling fart and dick jokes’.

The singer and bassist was speaking to NME at Rock Werchter 2017 just before the band kicked off their UK tour in support of their acclaimed and chart-topping comeback album ‘California‘ – their seventh album in their 25 years as a band. However, Hoppus argues that much has changed in how the world views them over the years.

“I feel like we’ve dispelled all of the misconceptions,” Hoppus told NME. “We cut ourselves with our own sword. People think that we’re just a bunch of idiots who run around, tell fart and dick jokes, but that’s what we did – that was totally us for about 10 or 15 years or whatever. We’ve always been more than that and people who grew up listening to Blink knew that there was a different side to us.”

He added: “People know what Blink is. We are that, but we’re also ‘Stay Together For The Kids’, ‘California’, ‘Adam’s Song’ and ‘Home Is Such A Lonely Place’. We’ve come a long way from just wanting to play fast and loud and stupid and talk for five minutes in between songs and say dumb shit to wanting to play a really good show.”

As well as addressing if they’ll ever make a ‘political record’ in the age of Donald Trump, Hoppus also told NME about the band’s plans to record a more ‘experimental’ new album next year.