Blink 182 release the ‘strangest song they have ever recorded’

Band are due to release deluxe edition of latest album 'California' next month

Blink 182 have shared a new track which the band have dubbed the “strangest song they have ever recorded”.

‘6/8’ is taken from the deluxe edition of their latest album ‘California’, which is due out on May 19. It will come with 11 new tracks along with an acoustic version of the single ‘Bored To Death’ and the original album.

The LP was released in July 2016.

“We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio,” said drummer Travis Barker. “It started out as three or four songs but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

Of the new track, the band wrote on Twitter: “This is the strangest song blink have ever recorded. It’s in 6/8 time. It’s aggressive & one of our favourites from the deluxe because of it.”

The band previously posted the tracks ‘Misery’ and ‘Parking Lot’.

The album was their first recorded with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba in place of former singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge – who recently spoke out about the potential of re-joining the band.

“It’s not like I (permanently) walked away,” he said. “They have someone doing my job for me [new guitarist Matt Skiba]. It’s just that I’m so busy. If I wanted to, I could be back (in the band) in a period of days.”

Meanwhile, Blink 182’s upcoming UK tour dates are below – with support from Frank Turner and the Front Bottoms. Tickets are on sale here.

Monday 3 July CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 4 July NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 5 July LEEDS First Direct Arena

Friday 7 July BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sunday 9 July NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tuesday 11 July GLASGOW The SSE Hydro

Wednesday 12 July ABERDEEN GE Oil & Gas Arena

Friday 14 July MANCHESTER Arena

Saturday 15 July LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Monday 17 July BOURNEMOUTH Int Center