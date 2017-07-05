Blink 182 unveil Mark Hoppus version of ‘Home Is Such A Lonely Place’ video

Get an up close and personal glimpse into the life of the Blink bassist

Blink 182 have unveiled three new music videos for the their latest single ‘Home Is Such A Lonely Place’. Check out the Mark Hoppus version on NME first below and read our Q&A with Hoppus.

Taken from their acclaimed and chart-topping comeback album ‘California‘ as the band kick off their UK tour, the pop punk icons have shared three different videos for ‘Home Is Such A Lonely Place’ – each showing a candid, personal and up close glimpse into the private lives of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba.

“I’m very stoked on the ‘Home is Such a Lonely Place’ video,” Mark Hoppus told NME. “The sentiment and emotional immediacy of the song itself are reflected in the director Jason Goldwatch’s interpretation. It’s the most honest video we’ve ever made, because it’s us being ourselves with our families.”

Hi Mark. Where did the concept come from the music video?

“The director came in and said ‘let me come to your house, film a day of your life, and put together a video about what you guys are really like at home, where people don’t normally see you guys’. So literally, he came with a 16 mm camera and filmed us at home doing stuff that we did before we left for tour. So the video will start off with us at home, doing our own thing. Just as everybody has a different personality in our group, everybody’s video is very different from one another.

“Matt’s writing a song, hanging out with friends, kind of in a weird, creepy, goth house with like people smoking cigarettes and drinking wine and there’s a pitbull and everyone’s having a good time. Travis is with his family, driving cars around, getting tattoos, playing drums, all that stuff – and mine is me hanging out with my dog and my son and my wife, in our back yard, playing guitar. Just family stuff.”

Was it all very candid then?

“Yes, it was all very candid, totally. There was no like ‘we gonna hit this, this and this. They were just like “OK, what are you doing today?” and I’m like “well, normally I sit in my studio all day and I jam on the guitar, so I’d do that”. We just did what we do on a normal day.”

Did you feel like you wanted to expose that part of yourself to your fans so they get to know the real you?

“Now that I watch the video it’s really cool. It’s stuff that nobody would really see. There’s a note I wrote to my wife before I left for tour that she’d stuck inside of her closet that’s in the video, so it’s honest – which I really like about it.”

Check back soon for more of our interview with Hoppus

Blink 182’s upcoming UK tour dates with Frank Turner and the Front Bottoms are below. Tickets are available here.

Wednesday 5 July – LEEDS First Direct Arena

Friday 7 July – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sunday 9 July – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tuesday 11h July – GLASGOW The SSE Hydro

Wednesday 12 July – ABERDEEN GE Oil & Gas Arena

Friday 14 July – MANCHESTER Arena

Saturday 15 July – LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Monday 17 July – BOURNEMOUTH Int Center

Wednesday 19 July – LONDON The O2

Thursday 20 July – LONDON The O2