Fans who donate spare clothing have a chance of winning gifts from his clothing company.

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has given his fans an incentive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey by randomly offering gifts to those who donate.

He took to his clothing line’s Instagram to urge fans to help those in need by donating spare clothing to victims of the storm.

Posting via Hi My Name is Mark, he asked fans to take or ship clothes to the Southside Skatepark in Houston, asking for: “anything new/newish and clean that you can spare”.

“This is a great way to get involved and help those in need right now,” he wrote.

“Repost and Tag #icleanedoutmyclosetforhouston and #HMNIMhouston we’ll be randomly giving away some gifts to those who spread the word”.

This is a great way to get involved and help those in need right now. Repost and Tag #icleanedoutmyclosetforhouston and #HMNIMhouston we'll be randomly giving away some gifts to those who spread the word. A post shared by hi my name is mark (@himynameismark) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Commenting on another image, he wrote: “The flooding in Houston is devastating. Watching the tragedy unfold across the country has been tough.

“What can we do? It doesn’t take much to help one another. After a few texts, a few calls, and some work from the crew, a plan was put into action.

“Eric, the owner of Southside Skatepark, has hosted the Texas Make-A-Wish jam for years. Fortunately, during this natural disaster, Southside Skatepark has remained safe and dry.

“To honor this good fortune Eric and his crew have offered Southside’s space as a ‘landing spot’ for all donations going toward Houston residents in need.”

Blink-182 have also released a special Houston relief tee shirt, with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey fund.

You can pre-order the shirt here for $21.90 (£16.94). Shipping to the UK costs $16.58 (£12.82).

All orders will be shipped on September 15.

All proceeds go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Fund. A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

It was reported yesterday (August 30) that over 300 musicians have signed up to entertain displaced storm victims at shelters in the affected area. The ATX Music Office received so many offers they had to stop taking applications.

This comes after a number of celebrities have stepped up to help – Beyonce has pledged to help victims in her home city of Houston via her charity organiation BeyGOOD, while Leonardo DiCaprio donated $1m to relief efforts via his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Earlier this week Coldplay did a one-off performance of a brand new song they wrote especially for hurricane victims in Houston.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

They played ‘Houston #1’ at the Miami leg of their A Head Full of Dreams tour, dedicating it to the city after they has to cancel their Houston gig due to the storm.