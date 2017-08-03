Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke shares new song with Years & Years’ Olly Alexander and announces UK tour

"I couldn't think of a precedent of any out gay musicians singing a love song to one another without hiding behind code"

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has unveiled a new duet with Years & Years‘ frontman Olly Alexander, as well as announcing details of a UK tour. Check out ‘Grounds For Resentment’ below.

A light, breezy and piano-led number, ‘Grounds For Resentment’ sees the pair come together for the to set the “precedent of out gay musicians singing a love song to one another without having to hide behind codes”. The song is taken from his upcoming second solo album, ‘Fatherland‘.

“I remember reading something that [Olly] wrote about the use of pronouns in pop music for gay artists that I thought that was very perceptive and intelligent – that the use of pronouns was the last frontier for gay artists,” Okereke told The Guardian about the track. “There are lots of gay acts that avoid using the term he when singing about same sex desire. It will just be a neutral term, whereas Olly understands from what I read that there is a long way to go for gay musicians in being able to describe love and desire authentically.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“So I was very happy to sing a romantic duet with him on my album, because I couldn’t think of a precedent of any out gay musicians singing a love song to one another without having to hide behind codes.”

Okereke releases ‘Fatherland’ on October 6, before a full UK tour. Full dates are below and tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday August 4.

Monday 16 October – Deaf Institute, Manchester

Tuesday 17 October – The Cluny 2, Tyne & Wear

Wednesday 18 October – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

Friday 20 October – The Chapel, Leeds

Saturday 21 October – Arts Club Loft, Liverpool

Sunday 22 October – O2 Institute 3, Birmingham

Tuesday 24 October – Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate

Wednesday 25 October – Islington Assembly Hall, London

Thursday 26 October – Rialto Theatre, Brighton

Friday 27 October – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth