Blondie announce new 2017 UK tour

The new dates follow the iconic band's high-profile support slot for Phil Collins in London's Hyde Park on Friday (June 30)

Blondie have announced a new run of UK tour dates for 2017.

The legendary band will set out on the road on these shores later this year in support of their eleventh studio album, ‘Pollinator’, which came out in May. The record debuted at number four in the UK charts upon its release.

Set to bring ‘Pollinator’ – as well as their voluminous collection of classic hits – to the UK later this year, Blondie will start out in Manchester on November 11. The jaunt will also take in live dates in Birmingham and Glasgow, before wrapping up in London on November 16.

See Blondie’s full run of UK live dates below, including the band’s forthcoming London show in September for BBC Radio 2.

September

10 – BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, London

November

11 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

13 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

14 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday (July 7) at 9am, via this link.

In conjunction with the band’s upcoming tour and the earlier release of ‘Pollinator’, Blondie are also selling special limited edition “Pollinator/Save The Bees” t-shirts. Proceeds from sales of the shirt will go directly to helping raise awareness of the decline in the bee population by promoting organisations dedicated to conserving and improving the health of pollinators through education, consumer empowerment and political activation.

The t-shirt can be purchased from the band’s website.