Blondie added to British Summer Time in Hyde Park line-up

Veteran band join Phil Collins, The Killers, Kings Of Leon and Green Day for London bash

Blondie have been added to this year’s British Summer Time at Hyde Park.

They will support Phil Collins at the London show on Friday, June 30 2017, which is part of his comeback tour.

The band previously picked up the NME Godlike Genius Award in 2014. They have gathered an all-star cast of songwriters for their forthcoming new album ‘Pollinator‘ including Johnny Marr and Strokes’ guitarist Albert Hammond Jr, Charli XCX and Sia, which will be produced by St. Vincent and Sigur Rós collaborator John Congleton. It is due out in March.

Mike And The Mechanics and Starsailor have also been added to the bill on the day Collins plays. More information is available here.

”The reaction from the British public has been overwhelming,” said Collins previously about the headline date. “I can’t wait to play Hyde Park and see everyone there.”

He added: “I will be playing all of the songs that people love.”

Last week, The Killers confirmed they will also be performing at this year’s event. Returning to the capital to air new material along their usual catalog of indie classics, the band will top the bill at Barclaycard’s BST on Saturday 8 July for their only UK Festival date of 2017 – where they’ll be joined by Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies.

Tickets are on sale now and are available here.

Performing at BST, The Killers join previously-announced headliners Justin Bieber, Green Day, Kings Of Leon and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Meanwhile, Phil Collins’ upcoming tour dates are below.

London, Royal Albert Hall (June 4, 5, 7, 8, 9)

Cologne, Lanxess Arena (11, 12)

Paris, Accors Hotel Arena (18, 19)

London, Hyde Park – British Summer Time (30)

Details of Collins’ feud with Paul McCartney made headlines recently – after the former Beatle attempted to make peace with Collins when slammed for his ‘bad attitude’. He also shared his opinion on the sexual abuse claims made against Michael Jackson.