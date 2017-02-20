Blondie announce huge London Roundhouse show, share new song written by Johnny Marr

Former Godlike Genius Award winners are also set to play British Summer Time show

Blondie have announced plans to play London’s Roundhouse later this year.

They will perform at the venue two days before their new record – ‘Pollinator’ – lands on May 5. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (February 24).

The band have also shared their new collaboration with Johnny Marr – ‘My Monster’ – which you can listen to below. It comes after Blondie recently posted their comeback single ‘Fun’.

Also featuring as writers on the New York icons’ forthcoming album, their first since 2014’s ‘Ghost Of Download’, include Sia, Charli XCX, The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi and Dev Hynes.

The band were recently announced as the lead support for Phil Collins’ British Summer Time gig at London’s Hyde Park in July.

Meanwhile, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry recently said that the band accidentally broke into Stonehenge after the played Glastonbury.

“I don’t think that I was one of the fence-climbers,” said Harry, “but I think the boys (the band) had to touch… they wanted to really touch that big stone. I envy them that.”

She continued: “We were allowed to go up the path, and I remember getting closer to the ring and feeling this magnetic force – you know, this sort of electrical feeling that came.”

“Clearly I walked through this field of energy when I got up close to it, so I’ll never forget that”.

Meanwhile, Marr recently revealed that he’s making good progress on his new album – and said that he’d love to work with Hans Zimmer, Beck and Josh Homme in the future.

The former Smiths turned solo icon was speaking at The VO5 NME Awards 2017, where he presented friends and collaborators The Pet Shop Boys with the Godlike Genius Award, as well as pick up the Best Book prize for his autobiography ‘Set The Boy Free‘.

Marr released his acclaimed second solo album ‘Playland‘ in 2014, and spoke to NME about the evolution of his sound.

“I definitely want it to go somewhere,” he said. “I’m not very keen on repeating myself. Me and my band have got a sound and I just want to be a better lyricist, be a better singer and be a better frontman. I just want my band to be the best live band in the world.”