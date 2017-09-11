Blondie talk wanting to work with Noel Gallagher

Band previously approached Oasis man about writing a song for them

Blondie have revealed that they once approached Noel Gallagher about writing a song for them.

The Debbie Harry-led band played BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, London on Sunday (September 10) where they spoke about how people still think they wrote their hit cover ‘Hanging on the Telephone’.

“That one’s a shocker for a lot of people,” drummer Clem Burke told the BBC.”I approached Noel Gallagher for a song a couple of years back and the first thing he said was, ‘I’ll trade you for ‘Hanging on the Telephone” and I said, ‘Guess what? We didn’t write that one.'”

“The original ‘Hanging on the Telephone’ [by The Nerves] is really good,” guitarist Chris Stein added. “I recommend it to anybody who’s not heard it. It’s a little more pared down, and a little calmer.”

Singer Harry went on to say that the song would never be dropped from their live set. “It’s hard because we want to play the new music,” she said, “but we also want to let people enjoy the things that bring back their memories.”

Blondie will return to the UK later this year in support of their eleventh studio album, ‘Pollinator’, which came out in May. The record debuted at number four in the UK charts upon its release.

They will start out in Manchester on November 11. The jaunt will also take in live dates in Birmingham and Glasgow, before wrapping up in London on November 16.

Blondie will play the following live dates:

November

11 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

13 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

14 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16 – O2 Brixton Academy, London