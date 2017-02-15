Blondie share new psychedelic video for ‘Fun’

Blondie have shared a new video for their recent single ‘Fun’.

The video which was directed by Beyonce collaborator Dikyal Rimmasch can be seen in full below.

‘Fun’ is the lead single for Blondie’s upcoming album ‘Pollinator’ – their first album since 2014’s ‘Ghost Of Download’ – which is due for release on May 5 . The song was written by band members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein alongside TV On The Radio member Dave Sitek.

Guitarist Chris Stein explained why they went for a vibrant, intergalactic them on their video; “Quoting Emma Goldman, ‘If I can’t dance I don’t want to be part of your revolution.’ In these trying times we need some fun. We’re very serious about fun.”

Also featuring as writers on the New York icon’s forthcoming album include Johnny Marr, Sia, Charli XCX, The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi and Dev Hynes.

The band were recently announced as the lead support for Phil Collins’ British Summer Time gig at London’s Hyde Park in July.

Meanwhile, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry recently told Radio X that the band accidentally broke into Stonehenge after the played Glastonbury.

“I don’t think that I was one of the fence-climbers,” said Harry, “but I think the boys (the band) had to touch… they wanted to really touch that big stone. I envy them that.”

She continued: “We were allowed to go up the path, and I remember getting closer to the ring and feeling this magnetic force – you know, this sort of electrical feeling that came.”

“Clearly I walked through this field of energy when I got up close to it, so I’ll never forget that”.