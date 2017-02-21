Blondie’s Debbie Harry: ‘I wish I’d written a Muse song’

Andrew Trendell
The pop icons also praise Rufus Wainwright

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry has spoken out in praise of Muse – claiming that she wishes that they had written at least one of their songs. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The pop icons were speaking to NME as part of the ‘Soundtrack Of My Life’ series, when we asked frontman Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein which song by another artist they wished they’d written.

“Something from Muse I guess,” Harry told NME. “They have a marvellous sound that’s so distinctive, and beautiful songs.”

Meanwhile, Stein replied: “I was just in my room playing ‘Going To A Town’ by Rufus Wainwright about five times in a row. It’s an amazing and moving piece of music.”

Blondie's Debbie Harry and Muse's Matt Bellamy

While Muse are currently hard at work on new material while gearing up for a huge US tour with PVRIS and 30 Seconds To Mars,  and to headline Reading & Leeds Festival, Blondie will be supporting Phil Collins at Hyde Park for British Summer Time, and playing a huge headline gig at The Roundhouse.

They have gathered an all-star cast of songwriters for their forthcoming new album ‘Pollinator‘ including Johnny Marr and Strokes’ guitarist Albert Hammond Jr, Charli XCX and Sia, which will be produced by St. Vincent and Sigur Rós collaborator John Congleton. It is due out in March.