Blood Orange is recording a new album

Hynes says he's working on the follow-up to 'Freetown Sound'

Blood Orange, aka Dev Hynes, has announced that he’s currently working on a new album.

It will serve as the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Freetown Sound’. In the NME review of the album, we described it as “a bold, challenging album about the social and generational forces that have shaped Dev Hynes’ sense of blackness.”

‘Freetown Sound’ was named after the capital of Sierra Leone, where Hynes’ father is from, and features a host of guests. These include Blondie singer Debbie Harry, Nelly Furtado, Empress Of, Bob Marley’s granddaughter Zuri Marley, Starchild, Bea1991, Ian Isiah, Ta-Nehisi C, Kelsey Lu and Ava Rain.

It followed 2013’s ‘Cupid Deluxe’ and was produced by Hynes.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Hynes wrote: “Currently working on Blood Orange album 4,” which you can see below.

Currently working on Blood Orange album 4 🖖🏿 A post shared by Devonté Hynes (@devhynes) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

In addition to his work as Blood Orange, Lightspeed Champion, and Test Icicles, Hynes has collaborated with the likes of Solange, Nelly Furtado, Connan Mockasin, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Earlier this year, Hynes teamed up with Bryndon Cook of Starchild & the New Romantic to form new project VeilHymn.

In September, he called Devendra Banhart’s music “insufferable” before telling fans he intended to delete Twitter.

Hynes wrote in a tweet that was later deleted: “The music of Devandra Banhart is so insufferable I feel sorry for the entirety of Los Angeles, you deserve better.”

Asked by a fan, “What exactly is the point of being so insufferably rude?”, presumably in response to the now-deleted tweet, Hynes replied by simply writing: “Happiness”.

He then told fans, cryptically: “You should all know by now that I don’t attack people for no reason…”