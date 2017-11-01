My Bloody Valentine will “one-hundred percent” release a new album next year

There's tour dates coming next summer too

Shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine have confirmed that a new album is coming next year.

Rumours have been circling around a follow-up to the band’s 2013 record ‘m b v’, after a festival programme stated that the band were back in the studio in a brief profile of frontman Kevin Shields, ahead of his appearance at Norður og Niður, the Icelandic festival that Sigur Rós are hosting from December 27-30. Drummer Colm Ó Cíosóig then moved to confirm the reports.

Now, Shields has again confirmed the news in a new Pitchfork interview. “Oh, we one hundred percent will,” he said when asked if the band would release another album next year. “One hundred percent.”

He continued: “Basically, the record started off as an EP, and I realized it has to be, like, a mini-album, because it’s going to be at least 40 minutes long. So it’s going to be an album, but I don’t really know how many tracks it’s going to be. It’ll probably be seven or eight, by the looks of it.”

Fans will also be excited to hear that the band are planning to tour next summer, in support of the new release. “We’re going to play live again, so that’s always a really good way to guarantee that we’ll get the record done,” Shields said.

Earlier this year, My Bloody Valentine drummer Colm Ó Cíosóig revealed he doesn’t think gigs are loud enough anymore after the band were regularly cited as one of the loudest in the world.

Describing the sound at Dublin’s 3 Arena, he said: “I have been to two very expensive gigs there recently and have experienced annoyingly cheap and thin-sounding representations of what should have been all-engulfing wonderful realities.

“The 3Arena is an example of this new reality that is castrating culture and charging a fortune for it. The decibel- limiting on the PA system is very sad indeed. When upfront at a gig you are supposed to feel the drums and bass rattle your bones, and the music should fill your head to the extant that it can bring you to an ecstatic place.”