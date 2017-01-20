Blossoms added to NOS Alive line-up, joining Foo Fighters and The xx

Portuguese festival will be staged from July 6-8

Blossoms have announced they have been added to the bill at this year’s NOS Alive line-up.

The band posted their addition to the Portuguese festival on Facebook, where they will perform on Thursday, July 6.

The Stockport five-piece join the likes of Foo Fighters, The xx and The Weeknd in heading up the NOS Alive bill for its 2017 event.

Other acts on the bill include Depeche Mode, Wild Beasts, Phoenix, The Kills, Warpaint, and Alt-J.

Read more: The story of NOS Alive 2016

NOS Alive will run from July 6-8. For tickets and more information about the festival, visit here.

Last year’s edition of the Portuguese festival saw performances from Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Pixies, Chemical Brothers, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and many more.

Blossoms are also headlining the VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017.

The Stockport band will play their biggest shows to date on the tour in March, including a London show at the iconic Roundhouse.

Hotly-tipped newcomers Cabbage will provide main support on the dates, which kick off in Keele on March 16. Indie-pop prodigy Rory Wynne will open for both bands at the gigs.

After the opening night, the annual tour will then stop off at Liverpool, Brighton, Lincoln, Exeter, London, Bristol, Cardiff, Norwich, Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle. It will conclude in Glasgow on April 1.

Tickets for the gigs are on sale now and some dates are already sold out. Remaining tickets are available from here.

The group are already working on their second record and frontman Tom Ogden has said he has penned a track that he thinks needs a female vocalist.

“I already have little song ideas where I think it would sound good as a call and response with a female singer,” he added. “But I’m sure Taylor Swift is not up for it. Maybe you could put in a word for us.”