Covering the iconic duo that is Oasis and Cher, Blossoms amped up the energy in their Thursday night slot at Bestival 2017.

Swaggering onto The Box stage to Kanye West’s ‘Black Skinhead’, the quintet from Stockport blasted their way through their last UK festival show of the year. Off the back of a huge summer including massive shows on the main stage at Reading and Leeds shows, they commanded the crowd, playing just before Thursday’s headliner Jamie T.

Opening with ‘At Most A Kiss’, fan favourites like ‘Blown Rose’ and ‘Cut Me And I’ll Bleed’ went down a treat, and there were roars of appreciation for the added extras throughout the set, including a brief moment of Madonna’s ‘Hung Up’.

In a quieter moment, frontman Tom Ogden took a moment to ask the crowd if anybody had recently been dumped.

As numerous members of the crowd cheered that they had, Ogden ended up dedicating ‘My Favourite Room’ to Vicky – who had recently been dumped by James (before encouraging the crowd to boo James, obviously).

Bringing Christmas a few months early, to a slightly rainy September, they took the time to cover Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ in a brief mash-up that also included Cher’s ‘Believe’ and before finishing with a bit of Oasis ‘Half The World Away’.

“That’s as good as it gets Bestival” Ogden declared, as the crowd sang back every word.

Closing with ‘Charlemagne’, there was little point in Ogden belting out the huge chorus, as the enamoured crowd was doing all the work for him.

This summer at festivals Blossoms have been playing just before headliners, having worked their way up the bill since forming in 2013; but as their triumphant Bestival set showed, it’s only a matter of time before they move all the way up to the top slot, and become the main event.

