Blossoms cover John Lennon and The Smiths during triumphant Leeds set

Blossoms played one of their biggest shows to date tonight as they delivered a triumphant set at Leeds Festival that saw them covering both John Lennon and Liam Gallagher.

Only moments before playing ‘Cut Me and I’ll Bleed’, frontman Tom Ogden began an impromptu rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, which prompted a brief singalong from the entire Leeds crowd.

But an even bigger reaction was reserved for The Smiths, with Ogden inciting a deafening call from the crowd as he offered the chorus from ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’.

The set also took a tender turn as Ogden stopped to reflect on failed romances before performing ‘My Favourite Room’, as he asked the Leeds crowd if they’d recently been dumped.

The affirmative response came from a fan called Phoebe, with Ogden then taking the opportunity to unexpectedly transform himself into a musical agony uncle after the fan revealed how she’d been dumped by boyfriend Danny.

“Let’s have a boo for Danny! This song is now Phoebe to Danny”, he told the crowd before changing the lyrics of the song to reflect the pair.

And as the set drew to a close with breakout hit ‘Charlemagne’, the Stockport band took a moment to reflect on the sheer scale of the occasion – playing two places from the top of the bill, and only one before Liam Gallagher.

“We played the Festival Republic Stage two years ago”, Ogden said.

“To play here on the main stage is quite mad for us”.

On the basis of tonight’s offerings, you wouldn’t bet against them ascending to the top next time around.