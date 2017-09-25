Blossoms reveal Liam Gallagher asked them to write a song for him

The Stockport five-piece have also spoken about meeting Noel Gallagher and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Blossoms have revealed that Liam Gallagher has asked them to write a song for him.

The Stockport five-piece met the former Oasis frontman-turned-solo artist at Leeds Festival last month, which is when Liam extended an invitation to collaborate to the ‘Charlemagne’ band.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden disclosed the potential collaboration between his band and the 45-year-old singer.

“He told me to write a tune for him and he was up for singing anything,” Ogden revealed. “He joked that he ‘could polish a turd!’

“I’m gonna do it, I’d be mad not to.”

The band also met Noel Gallagher for the very first time after playing the recent We Are Manchester benefit concert.

“Rick Astley and Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager, were [also] there,” Ogden said. “That was insane. Noel’s a City fan, so he invited Pep over and he was like: ‘Come to my dressing room.’”

Drummer Joe Donovan added that the band “can retire happy now we’ve met our heroes.”

“We didn’t tell the Gallaghers about each other,” he said. “If I was the person to get them back together, that would be amazing!”

Earlier today (September 25), Noel announced a brand new album with The High Flying Birds as well as details of a UK and Ireland arena tour.