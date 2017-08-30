Blossoms discuss the ‘honour’ of playing the Manchester Arena re-opening gig

Blossoms have spoken about the ‘honour’ of performing at the upcoming re-opening of Manchester Arena. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The band will be supporting Noel Gallagher at the special charity gig to reopen Manchester Arena, the venue involved in May’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead. ‘We Are Manchester’ will take place on September 9, with proceeds going to the Manchester Memorial Fund, a new charitable fund to pay for a permanent memorial to the victims of the Manchester attack. Also performing are The Courteeners, Rick Astley, poet Tony Walsh (aka Longfella) and a DJ set from Clint Boon of Inspiral Carpets

Speaking to NME backstage at Reading & Leeds 2017, the Stockport band told us just what the show meant to them, and to the city.

“We’re just delighted and honoured to be asked to play it, to be honest with you,” frontman Tom Ogden told NME. “Everyone involved would rather that we didn’t have to do something like this in the first place, but within the circumstances the arena had to re-open. I think it’s fitting that some current and great Manchester bands are getting involved”

Comparing the upcoming gig to their show with The Courteeners at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground shortly after the attack, Ogden continued: “It shows people that they can go to gigs again. It’ll be similar to that gig in atmosphere.”

Drummer Joe Donovan added: “The city came together so much, and I think it will be another gig like that – with a real sense of unity. I can’t wait for it. It’ll be a really nice celebration.”

The band also added that the show would give them the chance to ‘lick Noel Gallagher’s face‘.

Blossoms also spoke to NME about their dream to headline Reading & Leeds in 2019, their new album, and the advice given to them by Paul Weller and Alex Turner.