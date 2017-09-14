Watch Blossoms talk about finally meeting Noel Gallagher

Stockport band discuss "flying the flag" for the North at the Mercury Prize

Blossoms discussed meeting Noel Gallagher and “flying the flag” for guitar music and the North at the Mercury Prize tonight.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show are held at Eventim Apollo, London this evening (September 14), with Lauren Laverne returning as host and Idris Elba announcing the big winner on the night.

Blossoms are nominated alongside Alt-J, Dinosaur, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, J Hus, Kate Tempest, Loyle Carner, Sampha, Stormzy, The Big Moon and The xx.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet before the ceremony, bassist Charlie Salt said the band “feel like we’re flying the flag” for not only guitar music but the north of England too.

“I think seven of the [nominated] acts are from East London and we’re the only Northerners,” Salt said. “I know Ed Sheeran’s from Hebden Bridge originally but yeah, we feel very proud to be flying the flag.”

The band recently played the Manchester Arena reopening concert, with frontman Tom Ogden saying that the occasion “meant it a lot”, while drummer Joe Donovan said: “It was madly heavy. I think we were very honoured to be asked to play”.

Ogden also revealed that the band finally met their hero Noel Gallagher, who was headlining the gig. “We talked Man City and music,” he revealed. “We met [Man City manager] Pep Guardiola, which was great [and] surreal.”

Check out Apple’s playlist of this year’s Mercury Prize nominees below:

See the full list of Mercury nominated albums beneath. The winner will be announced later.

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’