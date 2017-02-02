Blossoms share ‘Stranger Things’ inspired new video

Stockport five-piece are set to headline VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017

Blossoms have shared the video for new single ‘Honey Sweet’, which is influenced by Stranger Things, ET and Back To The Future.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees the band take to the streets on BMX bikes across their hometown Stockport.

It culminates in the band stumbling across a DeLorean, much like the one featured in the Back To The Future trilogy. You can view the clip below.

Blossoms are also headlining the VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017.

The Stockport band will play their biggest shows to date on the tour in March, including a London show at the iconic Roundhouse.

Hotly-tipped newcomers Cabbage will provide main support on the dates, which kick off in Keele on March 16. Indie-pop prodigy Rory Wynne will open for both bands at the gigs.

After the opening night, the annual tour will then stop off at Liverpool, Brighton, Lincoln, Exeter, London, Bristol, Cardiff, Norwich, Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle. It will conclude in Glasgow on April 1.

Tickets for the gigs are on sale now and some dates are already sold out. Remaining tickets are available from here.

The VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017 will call at:

Keele, University Ballroom (March 16)

Liverpool, Olympia (March 17)

Brighton, Dome (March 18)

Lincoln, Engine Shed (March 20)

Exeter, Lemon Grove (March 21)

London, The Roundhouse (March 23)

Bristol, O2 Academy (March 24)

Cardiff, Tramshed (March 25)

Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR UEA (March 27)

Birmingham, O2 Academy (March 29)

Leeds, O2 Academy (March 30)

Newcastle, O2 Academy (March 31)

Glasgow, O2 Academy (April 1)

Previous years have seen the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Florence + The Machine and more embark on the NME Awards Tour.

The group are already working on their second record and frontman Tom Ogden has said he has penned a track that he thinks needs a female vocalist.

“I already have little song ideas where I think it would sound good as a call and response with a female singer,” he added. “But I’m sure Taylor Swift is not up for it. Maybe you could put in a word for us.”