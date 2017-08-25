Blossoms talk headlining Reading & Leeds in future, and ‘licking Liam and Noel Gallagher’s faces’

Could the band headline in 2019?

Ahead of making their main stage debut at Reading & Leeds 2017, Blossoms told NME about their ambitions to headline in future – and their continued desire to ‘lick the faces of Liam and Noel Gallagher’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The Stockport band, who have risen up the ranks through the line-up at Reading & Leeds throughout the years, take to the main stage for the first time just three slots from the top of the bill. This weekend, they’ll be playing just before Liam Gallagher and Muse.

Asked about what it’s like to play ahead of Liam Gallagher, frontman Tom Ogden replied: “Just that sentence itself is enough to give you a bit of a buzz. Coming from the Festival Republic Stage two years ago, to being third from top, with Liam Gallagher on afterwards – that’s like a childhood dream. We’re delighted.”

Drummer Joe Donovan added: “We were playing Chicago and that shot through my head. I thought ‘oh, God’. I didn’t say hi or anything. I just let him walk past me. I would definitely lick his face. That’s the worrying thing I’m getting from this now. I wanted to, that’s the worrying thing.”

Meanwhile, the band’s next major UK gig will be performing alongside Noel Gallagher, The Courteeners and more at the re-opening of Manchester Arena in the wake of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande gig. “We’re honoured to be asked to play it,” said Tom. After confessing to wanting to ‘lick Liam’s face‘, Donovan was delighted that the show could provide “another Gallagher I can lick.”

As for the future, the band will be adding the finishing touches to their second album. With plenty of ‘bangers’ on the record, could they step up to play arenas maybe headline Reading & Leeds Festival in 2019?

“Definitely, especially when you’ve got two albums under your belt,” replied Ogden. “Listening to the [new] songs back, everyone who’s heard the songs goes ‘they sound great’, do you know what I mean? There’s not a weak song on there.

“See what comes. Why not? I think two albums is enough to headline.”

Reading & Leeds Festival 2017 continues with performances from Muse, Liam Gallagher, Kasabian, Eminem, Bastille and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, interviews and more from Reading & Leeds 2017.