Blossoms to headline VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017 – tickets on sale now

The Stockport band released their debut album last summer and will hit the road in March

Blossoms will headline the VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017, it has been confirmed.

The Stockport band will play their biggest shows to date on the tour in March, including a London show at the iconic Roundhouse.

Hotly-tipped newcomers Cabbage will provide main support on the dates, which kick off in Keele on March 16. Indie-pop prodigy Rory Wynne will open for both bands at the gigs.

After the opening night, the annual tour will then stop off at Liverpool, Brighton, Lincoln, Exeter, London, Bristol, Cardiff, Norwich, Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle. It will conclude in Glasgow on April 1. Scroll below to see the dates in full.

Tickets for the gigs are on sale now and some dates are already sold out. Remaining tickets are available from here.

Blossoms released their self-titled debut album in August 2016 and supported The Stone Roses at their huge Manchester Etihad Stadium gigs last year.

The group are already working on their second record and frontman Tom Ogden has said he has penned a track that he thinks needs a female vocalist.

“I already have little song ideas where I think it would sound good as a call and response with a female singer,” he told The Daily Star. “But I’m sure Taylor Swift is not up for it. Maybe you could put in a word for us.”

They recently revealed that they have already got 15 songs written for their second album.

The singer said: “I carried on writing after ‘Getaway’ and ‘Honey Sweet’, even though we had the album done, as I was in quite a creative flow. I’m always writing when I can, so we’ve got about 15 tunes. It’s important to stay on the front foot for songwriting, so you’ve got stuff spare if you get stuck.”

He continued: “At least eight or nine of those 15 songs are worthy of going on the next album, but I’d want to have 30 or more songs to choose from when we come to really working on the next record.”

Previous years have seen the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Florence + The Machine and more embark on the NME Awards Tour.

In pictures: NME Awards Tours through the years, featuring Florence, Coldplay, Kaisers, Klaxons and more.

The VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017 will call at:

Keele, University Ballroom (March 16)

Liverpool, Olympia (March 17)

Brighton, Dome (March 18)

Lincoln, Engine Shed (March 20)

Exeter, Lemon Grove (March 21)

London, The Roundhouse (March 23)

Bristol, O2 Academy (March 24)

Cardiff, Tramshed (March 25)

Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR UEA (March 27)

Birmingham, O2 Academy (March 29)

Leeds, O2 Academy (March 30)

Newcastle, O2 Academy (March 31)

Glasgow, O2 Academy (April 1)