Blossoms want Taylor Swift on their next album

Stockport band's debut LP was the highest selling of 2016

Blossoms have admitted they would love to recruit Taylor Swift for their second album.

The Stockport five-piece, who recently scored the highest-selling debut album of 2016, are already working on their second album.

Frontman Tom Ogden said he has penned a track that he thinks needs a female vocalist.

“I already have little song ideas where I think it would sound good as a call and response with a female singer,” he told The Daily Star.

“But I’m sure Taylor Swift is not up for it. Maybe you could put in a word for us.”

They recently revealed that they have already got 15 songs written for their second album.

The singer said: “I carried on writing after ‘Getaway’ and ‘Honey Sweet’, even though we had the album done, as I was in quite a creative flow. I’m always writing when I can, so we’ve got about 15 tunes. It’s important to stay on the front foot for songwriting, so you’ve got stuff spare if you get stuck.”

He continued: “At least eight or nine of those 15 songs are worthy of going on the next album, but I’d want to have 30 or more songs to choose from when we come to really working on the next record.”

Ogden also hinted at the possibility of an appearance at Glastonbury this June. They made their debut at the festival in 2016.

He said: “Maybe Michael Eavis has been on the phone. Maybe he hasn’t. I don’t know. But fingers crossed – we’d love to do it.”

The band also have plans to play their biggest show to date at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl in July.

The Stockport five-piece will perform alongside support acts The Coral, Rory Wynne and Touts for the homecoming gig on July 8.

Before that the band will embark on a UK tour in March kicking off at Keele University before wrapping up at Glasgow O2 Academy on April 1. They will also support The Courteeners in the summer at their huge upcoming Manchester Emirates Old Trafford LCCC gig.