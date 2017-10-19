"We were going on tour with Ant and Dec when I got the call saying, 'You're going bankrupt'"

Blue have addressed how they managed to land themselves in financial trouble and work their way out of it in an interview yesterday (October 18) on ‘This Morning’.

The boy-band appeared on the morning show to promote their new memoir, ‘Blue: All Rise, Our Story’. They spoke of their recent financial struggles after their 2013 self-financed album, ‘Roulette’.

Simon Webbe explained: “When you hear the word, ‘bankruptcy’, you have this idea you have no money, but we chose to go down the route for business purposes”, affirming “we’re still here”.

We were sued by management who tried to screw us over big time, so we liquidated the company. They went after each one of us at a time”, Duncan James added.

“We were going on tour with Ant and Dec when I got the call saying, ‘You’re going bankrupt’… I had the baby, and it spiralled from there, but I was like, ‘I’ve got friends and family, got health”, Antony Costa said.

Watch Blue reveal how they got into and out of financial problems.

Blue’s memoir ‘Blue: All Rise, Our Story’ is out today (October 19) with rumours of a new album and a tour coming in the next few months.

