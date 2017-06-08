Could there be another tour and new music?

Alex James has spoken out about his relationship with his fellow Blur bandmates, comparing it to that of ‘an ex-girlfriend’.

The Britpop heroes, who reunited in 2008 before a run of huge shows and releasing acclaimed comeback album ‘The Magic Whip’ in 2015. Hopes have since been high for more tour dates and new music from the band.

Asked about their relationship in 2017, bassist Alex James told Radio X: “Moving to the country, having five kids and not doing it for a while… And when it sort of flips back in now, it’s sort of like being dragged off by an ex girlfriend, kind of all mussed up and sent back to my life slightly confused.

“I think we all probably get on better now than we ever have done, actually and it’s just lovely ’cause there’s no reason to do it then ’cause we want to.”

He added: “We went straight from college to playing to 300 people, a couple years later you’re playing to 3000, and then five years later you have a fight with Oasis and you play to 30,000.

“I think we played to about a million people once in Rome, it was crazy. But you sort of lose all sense (of it). It’s just what you do.”

Speaking of the chances of more new music from Blur earlier this year, frontman Damon Albarn said: “We’re all really good friends. And I feel like I’ve given many of my best years to Blur, so I don’t feel guilty in that sense. I’ve never said I’d never make another record. It’s all the same thing at the end of the day.

“It’s the nuances that make it different. It’s just more music, to add to the mountain of music there already is.”



Meanwhile, after releasing their acclaimed fifth album ‘Humanz‘ earlier this year, Gorillaz are heading out on a UK tour. Full dates are below and tickets are available here.

Sat June 10 2017 – MARGATE Dreamland

Mon November 27 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Wed November 29 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Fri December 01 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sat December 02 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Mon December 04 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue December 05 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena