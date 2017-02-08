Bob Dylan adds warm up dates to UK arena tour

Folk-rock icon recently won the Nobel Prize for literature

Bob Dylan has added three warm up shows to his forthcoming UK arena tour.

The legendary folk-rock icon will play a trio of intimate shows at the London Palladium on April 28, 29 and 30 ahead of his main jaunt in May. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 10am on (Friday) February 10.

Dylan released his 37th studio album ‘Fallen Angels’ last year and was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature.

His full tour dates are below:

Fri April 28 2017 – LONDON London Palladium

Sat April 29 2017 – LONDON London Palladium

Sun April 30 2017 – LONDON London Palladium

Wed May 03 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Thu May 04 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Fri May 05 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sun May 07 2017 – GLASGOW Clyde Auditorium

Mon May 08 2017 – LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Tue May 09 2017 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Thu May 11 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

He will also make an appearance at the Firefly Festival, on June 15-18, alongside The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Bob Dylan.

The Nobel Prize winner is due to release a new three-disc album, his thirty-eighth solo record with the new collection, following last May’s ‘Fallen Angels’.

Dylan’s new album, ‘Triplicate’, will see the 75-year-old take on 30 songs by American songwriters across three discs. Set to be released on March 31, ‘Triplicate’ will features covers of such classic tracks as Charles Strouse and Lee Adams’ ‘Once Upon A Time’, Harold Hupfield’s ‘As Time Goes By’, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh’s ‘The Best Is Yet To Come.’

The three discs are individually titled ‘Til The Sun Goes Down’, ‘Devil Dolls’ and ‘Comin’ Home Late’.

He was announced as the recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature last October, but appeared to be unwilling to publicly acknowledge the prize for over two weeks.

Dylan deleted a mention of the prize on his website, but later told the Telegraph it was “an amazing [and] incredible” honour and he would attend the ceremony “if at all possible”. However, he later confirmed he wouldn’t be able to attend due to other commitments.

His acceptance speech was read aloud by United States Ambassador to Sweden Azita Raji.