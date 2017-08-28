It will feature rare footage from Dylan’s “born again” era

A new Bob Dylan concert film titled ‘Trouble No More’ will premiere at the 2017 New York Film Festival.

Set to take place on September 28 – October 15, the film is directed by Jennifer Lebeau and features rare concert footage from Dylan’s “born again” era.

The film will also see performances in Toronto and Buffalo from the final leg of Dylan’s 1979-80 tour and will also include speeches written by writer/critic Luc Sante and delivered by actor Michael Shannon.

A book and Bootleg series box set celebrating the “born again” era is also set to be released later this year.

The media-shy Dylan was announced as the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature back in October of last year, but did not acknowledge as much for over two weeks. He did not attend the prize giving ceremony back in December, with Patti Smith performing in his place.

Earlier this year, he was accused of plagiarising parts of his recent Nobel Prize lecture.

The music veteran accepted the Nobel Prize for literature back in April, and delivered a 30-minute recording of his lecture last week – tracing the literary and musical influences behind his work.

The discovery of the alleged lifting first came about when it was noticed that Dylan appeared to have invented a quote from ‘Moby Dick’ in which a ‘Quaker pacifist priest’ tells the character Flask, “some men who receive injuries are led to God, others are led to bitterness”. The journalist was unable to find the quote in his edition of the book, but did find something similar on Sparknotes – before being led to many others.