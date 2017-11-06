Bob Dylan once pitched a slapstick comedy to HBO in the ’90s

Dylan ended up getting bored with his own idea

A recently unearthed interview reveals that Bob Dylan pitched a comedy show to HBO in the 1990s.

The discovery was made by Comic Book Resources, which dug up a 2014 interview with Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm writer/director Larry Charles, who reveals that he teamed up with Dylan to pitch a slapstick comedy to HBO. Despite the station green-lighting the show, though, Dylan lost interest in the project before it could ever emerge.

The project wasn’t completely canned, however – Charles actually went on to rework it into 2003 drama Masked and Anonymous, which starred Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Jessica Lange, and Bob Dylan himself. Watch the trailer for that below.

Listen back to the interview here – the story begins at around one hour 26 minutes.

It’s not the first time Bob Dylan has shown his humourous side though, with the iconic songwriter recently cribbing his Nobel Prize acceptance speech from school-age homework site SparkNotes.

The discovery of the alleged lifting first came about when it was noticed that Dylan appeared to have invented a quote from ‘Moby Dick’ in which a ‘Quaker pacifist priest’ tells the character Flask, “some men who receive injuries are led to God, others are led to bitterness”. The journalist was unable to find the quote in his edition of the book, but did find something similar on Sparknotes – before being led to many others.