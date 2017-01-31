Bob Dylan to release new three-disc album

'Triplicate' will see the veteran songwriter take on 30 songs by classic American artists and songwriters

Bob Dylan will release a new three-disc album in the spring.

The iconic songwriter, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature late last year, will release his thirty-eighth solo record with the new collection, following last May’s ‘Fallen Angels’.

Dylan’s new album, ‘Triplicate’, will see the 75-year-old take on 30 songs by American songwriters across three discs. Set to be released on March 31, ‘Triplicate’ will features covers of such classic tracks as Charles Strouse and Lee Adams’ ‘Once Upon A Time’, Harold Hupfield’s ‘As Time Goes By’, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh’s ‘The Best Is Yet To Come.’

The three discs are individually titled ”Til The Sun Goes Down’, ‘Devil Dolls’ and ‘Comin’ Home Late’. Ahead of the release of ‘Triplicate’, Dylan’s country cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘I Could Have Told You’ has been shared. Listen to the song below.

Dylan will bring cuts from ‘Triplicate’ to his forthcoming UK and Ireland tour, which is set to kick off in May in Cardiff. See his full itinerary below.

Wed May 3 2017 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thu May 4 2017 – BIC, Bournemouth

Fri May 5 2017 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sun May 7 2017 – Clyde Auditorium, Glasgow

Mon May 8 2017 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

Tue May 9 2017 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

Thu May 11 2017 – 3Arena, Dublin