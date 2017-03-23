Bob Dylan reveals his love for Stereophonics

He also loves Amy Winehouse and Iggy Pop

In a rare interview, Bob Dylan has spoken out about his love for Stereophonics and Amy Winehouse.

The singer-songwriter legend was speaking in an interview on his website ahead of the release of his upcoming 38th album ‘Triplicate’, when he was asked about his favourite ‘recent’ artists.

“Iggy Pop’s ‘Après’, that’s a good record,” said Dylan. “Imelda May, I like her. Valerie June, The Stereophonics.”

Dylan continued: “I like Willie Nelson and Norah Jones’ album with Wynton Marsalis, the Ray Charles tribute record. I liked Amy Winehouse’s last record.”

Stereophonics recently revealed that work was finished on their 10th album, with the follow-up to 2015’s chart-topping ‘Keep The Village Alive‘ expected later this year.

Speaking to NME about what to expect from the record, frontman Kelly Jones said: “I think we’ve had a really good run with the last few albums, they’ve been really well received and the shows have been good. The audiences have been getting bigger and more diverse – there’s like 16 and 17-year-old kids in the front row which is really good for us. We’re starting to find new people at our shows as well as having people that have been following the band for a long time.

“The last few records and this one are quite varied, they’ve just been a series of work we’ve been doing since we’ve had our own little place to work and record. We’ve been making a lot of music over there and the albums are more like collections of work that we’ve recorded rather than going into the studio to make albums. We’re just recording, taking the best ones and working as a group really.”

Asked about his lyrical inspiration, Jones replied: “I’ve always written about things that I’m going through, experience and people’s experiences around me. The climate of the world is very upside down right now, it’s all a bit bonkers I try to write through my own experiences of it. I’m very observational kind of writer. I write from the people’s point of view. The working classes. If it’s politics involved in my songs then it’s usually written through the perspective of a person, often myself, as opposed to literally talking about the powers that be. I’ve got the ‘people on the street view’ on things which is how I live my life really. I hang out with normal people and that’s what inspires me really.”

Stereophonics will be playing Kendal Calling from 27-30 July at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, with Manic Street Preachers, Franz Ferdinand, Jake Bugg, Editors and more also playing. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Meanwhile, Bob Dylan’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

