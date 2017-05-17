See a photo of Bob Dylan hanging out with Shane MacGowan after Dublin show

The pair reportedly discussed how MacGowan penned 'Fairytale Of New York' in 15 minutes

Bob Dylan hung out with The Pogues‘ Shane MacGowan after his Dublin show last week.

Dylan recently concluded his UK and Ireland tour with a gig at Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday night (May 11). According to The Irish Sun, Dylan invited MacGowan to hang out at his hotel.

MacGowan’s manager Joey Cashman told the paper: “Bob was very keen to meet up with Shane when he was in Dublin and his people were on a fair bit trying to set it up. There’s a lot of respect there and Dylan was the one who booked the Pogues to open for him back in the day, even though Shane didn’t actually make it!”

“I have a theory that Dylan didn’t realise Shane never made it out to the States because the band were so good without him. That tour was crazy and I became good friends with Dylan’s son Jesse along the way.”

“Dylan had his people get in contact and Shane was reluctant because he wasn’t feeling well but then he decided he wanted to go, he couldn’t miss out on the chance. We went to the hotel and let reception know that Shane had arrived. Bob was downstairs within ten minutes. So we had a meal in his hotel on Sunday. It turned into a late one.”

Cashman added: “Dylan asked Shane how long it had taken to write ‘Fairytale Of New York’ and Shane muttered, ‘Around 15 minutes’. Shane doesn’t really like people making a fuss over his songs, a lot of musicians are like that, but they were chatting away. They’re both very into their poetry. Dylan named himself after Dylan Thomas, which is why he spells it that way, so they were deep in conversation for ages. It was a fascinating evening and Shane really enjoyed it. The two lads were in top form. It was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of evening.”

See a photo of the meeting below:

Meanwhile, Dylan recently accepted his Nobel Prize for literature while dressed in a black hoodie. He has also spoken of his love for the Stereophonics.

The folk icon was asked about his favourite ‘recent’ artists in an interview, to which he replied: “Iggy Pop’s ‘Après’, that’s a good record. Imelda May, I like her. Valerie June, The Stereophonics.”

Dylan continued: “I like Willie Nelson and Norah Jones’ album with Wynton Marsalis, the Ray Charles tribute record. I liked Amy Winehouse’s last record.”