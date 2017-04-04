Bob Dylan wore a hoodie to accept his Nobel Prize

Musician belatedly accepted the prize in Stockholm at the weekend (April 1)

Bob Dylan accepted his Nobel Prize for literature while dressed in a black hoodie, according to local reports.

Dylan picked up the award in person at a private event in Stockholm at the weekend (April 1), with a photo showing the legendary singer-songwriter arriving at the event in a hoodie and leather jacket. See below.

The musician was named the recipient of the award last year, but missed the official prize-giving ceremony in December due to “previous commitments”. Patti Smith performed at the event in his place.

According to the BBC, a member of the Swedish Academy told Associated Press that the event “went very well indeed” and described Dylan as “a very nice, kind man”.

No media were present as Dylan accepted the award.

Dylan is yet to give the traditional lecture expected of Nobel Prize recipients and a condition of receiving the 8m kroner (£727,000) prize money.

He has until June to deliver a lecture or forfeit the money, but it is expected that he will give a taped version of his planned talk in the next few months.

Dylan is the first songwriter to receive the Nobel Prize for literature. The Swedish Academy explained their reasons for awarding him with the honour, saying he had “created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.