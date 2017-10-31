Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech published as a book

A limited edition version of the tome will be signed and numbered, with only 100 copies available

Bob Dylan‘s Nobel Prize acceptance speech has been turned into a book.

The musician was named as the recipient of the award for literature last year, but missed the official prize-giving ceremony in December due to “previous commitments”. He eventually accepted the award in person at a private event in Stockholm in April.

Now, publishers Simon & Schuster have announced the publication of his acceptance speech as a 32-page book. The work will be available as a standard hardcover volume, and as a special signed and numbered tome, as Pitchfork reports. Limited to only 100 copies, the special edition will be priced at $2,500 (£1,882).

As the publisher’s website notes, The Nobel Lecture sees Dylan reflecting on his inspirations, such as Buddy Holly and Leadbelly, as well as the literature that shaped his writing, including The Odyssey, Moby Dick, and All Quiet On The Western Front.

Patti Smith performed in Dylan’s place at the Nobel Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm last year. She gave a rendition of his ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall’ accompanied by an orchestra.

It was briefly interrupted when Smith accidentally repeated a line. “I apologise, I’m so nervous,” she told the crowd, who then applauded her as a show of support.