Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner perform ‘Big Red Machine’ set

Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner performed as ‘Big Red Machine’ yesterday (June 18) during their Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival.

2017 marks the third annual Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival – organised by Vernon and Dessner – and saw performances from Chance the Rapper, Feist, Danny Brown and Perfume Genius.

Yesterday (June 17) saw Vernon and Dessner come together to play a set as Big Red Machine – the same name used for their Dark Was the Night collaboration in 2009.

The pair performed some new material, which you can see below thanks to a few fan-filmed clips.

Meanwhile, The National and Sufjan Stevens have collaborated together to record a cover of a song by Leonard Cohen to mark the opening of a new exhibition dedicated to the late musician.

Cohen, who passed away last year aged 82, will be honoured by le Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal with the new exhibit Leonard Cohen – Une brèche en toute chose / A Crack in Everything, which will open on November 9 and run until April 9 2018.

As well as featuring pieces of Cohen’s writing, self-portraits and recordings, the opening of the exhibition will also be marked by the release of a cover of a Cohen song from The National and Stevens. The rendition will also feature as-yet-unannounced special guests.

Curated by the museum’s director John Zeppetelli and Victor Shiffman, A Crack In Everything will also feature visual art, VR exhibits and a series of concerts and events – which will see the likes of Moby, Julia Holter and Chilly Gonzales perform – to honour Cohen’s life and career.