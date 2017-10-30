Bon Iver announces ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ vinyl reissue

There's also an anniversary show in Milwaukee lined up

Bon Iver have announced a vinyl reissue of debut album ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’.

The iconic folk album was famously self-recorded in a remote cabin in Wisconsin, following a break-up. Released back in July 2007, it went on to win widespread acclaim and multiple awards.

Now, Bon Iver have announced a 10-year vinyl reissue of the album, along with a “smoke-free” anniversary show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on February 17, 2018.

The vinyl (and accompanying CD) will feature new artwork and an essay by collaborator Trever Hagen, and is pre-orderable exclusively through Bon Iver’s own webstore.

Bon Iver released their most recent album, ’22, A MILLION’, last year. They will celebrate it with an eight-night residency in London next year.

The group recently played his latest European tour , which saw Justin Vernon and co playing Blackpool’s Opera House tonight before heading to Edinburgh’s Playhouse for two shows at the end of last month.

Vernon also recently opened up on the 2016 U.S. election and criticised Hillary Clinton after she blamed Bernie Sanders for her loss to Donald Trump.

“Hillary coming out and saying Bernie disrupted the Democratic Party, when all she did was represent the Status Quo… infuriates me,” he tweeted, adding: “Above all, for her to come out on a day like today, in a week like this and talk about this, is SO self-centered. Just like the dem party”.