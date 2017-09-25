Bon Iver announces five-night London residency

Justin is coming to London...

Bon Iver has announced a five-night stint at London’s Eventim Apollo in February next year.

The Canadian singer, real name Justin Vernon, will kick off the residency with a show on the 21st February, before further dates on February 22, 25, 26, and 27.

Posting on Twitter, the singer explained that fans who previously had tickets to his cancelled show at the Roundhouse will be able to buy tickets from this Wednesday, before any remaining tickets go on general sale from Tuesday October, 3.

The singer is currently on his latest European tour and will play Blackpool’s Opera House tonight before heading to Edinburgh’s Playhouse for two shows on September 27 and 28.

The shows come after Bon Iver released third album ’22, A Million’ in 2016, which saw the Canadian singer ditch his folk roots for a new synth-driven sound.

He also recently opened up on the 2016 U.S. election and criticised Hillary Clinton after she blamed Bernie Sanders for her loss to Donald Trump.