Bon Iver announces UK and Europe tour dates

Bon Iver has announced a bunch of new tour dates across the UK and Europe for later this year.

The singer previously cancelled his UK/European touring schedule, which was set to take place this past January and February, due to ‘personal reasons’. He returned to the stage in April for Coachella, and played European festival Primavera Sound earlier this month.

Now, Bon Iver has announced a run of UK and European shows for September 2017, including a date in Blackpool, and two in Edinburgh, Scotland. The full dates for the run are as follows:

15 Cork, Ireland – Opera House

19 Utrecht, Holland – TivoliVredenburg

21-23 Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

25 Blackpool, England – Blackpool Opera House

27-28 Edinburgh, Scotland – Playhouse

14-15 Los Angeles, CA – Festival of Distruption

Tickets are on sale 9AM tomorrow.

In other Bon Iver news, earlier this year Justin Vernon responded to reports that Brad Pitt has been listening to Bon Iver in ‘sad listening sessions’ in the wake of his divorce.

Justin Vernon has responded to the claims, telling fans: “Cool. Someone get Brad at me, I guess? We should talk.”

Bon Iver’s latest album is ’22, A MILLION’, which was released last October, five years after the previous self-titled record.

NME‘s review of the album reads: “Leaning heavily on twisted, vocoder-filtered vocals, it’s a world away from 2007’s handcrafted, shed-hewn ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ debut. It seems hanging out with the boundary-nudging Kanye West has had a lasting impact… the whole thing resemble[s] a wonky version of an inspirational ’80s power ballad, but it’s the otherworldliness of ’22, A Million’ that makes it soar.”