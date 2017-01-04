Bon Iver cancel European tour and UK live dates due to ‘personal reasons’

Justin Vernon and co were scheduled to play London, Edinburgh and Blackpool gigs during February

Bon Iver have cancelled their 2017 European tour, which included several UK dates.

The Justin Vernon-led outfit were set to begin their European live stint later this month (January 22) before playing shows in London, Blackpool and Edinburgh during February.

However, a statement posted to the group’s Twitter account now announces the tour’s cancellation, as well as a scheduled appearance on US radio show A Prairie Home Companion on January 14.

The decision is cited as due to “personal reasons” and the message states that Vernon and co offer their “deepest apologies to all of our fans”. The statement concludes: “We will be back.”

Bon Iver are also set for European festival dates next summer, after they were confirmed to play Primavera Sound Festival 2017 alongside Arcade Fire, The xx, Frank Ocean and many more. It is not known whether these dates will be affected.

Bon Iver’s cancelled UK tour dates are below:

Blackpool, Empress Ballroom (February 10)

Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre (12, 13)

London, Roundhouse (15, 16)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (17)

London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (19)

Bon Iver released their third album, ’22, A Million’, in September 2016.

NME‘s review of the album reads: “Leaning heavily on twisted, vocoder-filtered vocals, it’s a world away from 2007’s handcrafted, shed-hewn ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ debut. It seems hanging out with the boundary-nudging Kanye West has had a lasting impact… the whole thing resemble[s] a wonky version of an inspirational ’80s power ballad, but it’s the otherworldliness of ’22, A Million’ that makes it soar.”

