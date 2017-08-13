Bon Iver cancels Mexican mini-festival 10 days after announcing it

Days Have No Numbers was due to feature three Bon Iver performances as well as appearances from Sylvan Esso, Poliça and more

Bon Iver have cancelled their Mexican mini-festival, Days Have No Numbers, just 10 days after announcing it.

The four-day event was due to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya between January 21-25, 2018.

It was scheduled to include three full performances from Bon Iver, alongside appearances from Sylvan Esso, Francis and the Lights, Hiss Golden Messenger, Megafaun’s Phil Cook, Poliça and more. Aside from live music, there was also planned to be workshops, daily yoga sessions and more activities.

Pitchfork reports that Days Have No Numbers has been pulled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The event’s website is now empty, except for a message confirming the cancellation. It adds: “Full refunds are being issued automatically to all booked guests. Refunds will appear in 5-7 business days. We are very sorry for the inconvenience.”

LCD Soundsystem were due to host their own festival, Beach Vibes, in the same area of Mexico this January. However, that event was also cancelled, with organisers saying it “was not coming together in the way that it was envisioned.”

Bon Iver are due to tour the UK, Ireland and Europe next month. It will mark the first UK dates since the release of latest album ’22, A Million’.

The tour dates are as follows:

Cork, Open House (September 15)

Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg (19)

Paris, Salle Pleyel (21-23)

Blackpool, Opera House (25)

Edinburgh, Playhouse (27-28)