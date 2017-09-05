Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon hits out at Hillary Clinton for ‘blaming’ Bernie Sanders for election defeat

Clinton's new book says Sanders' "attacks" caused "lasting damage"

Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon has spoken out against Hillary Clinton following reports of comments she makes about Bernie Sanders in her upcoming new book.

Leaked excerpts from Clinton’s new book What Happened (out September 12) shows her appearing to blame Sanders for her US Presidential election loss against Donald Trump.

Sanders’ “attacks” in the Democratic primaries “caused lasting damage,” according to Clinton and made it “harder to unify progressives in the general election… paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

Clinton also claimed that President Obama advised her to “grit my teeth and lay off Bernie as much as I could,” leading to her feeling like she was “in a straitjacket.”

Vernon has since taken to Twitter to criticise Clinton for her remarks and the assertion that Sanders was in part responsible for her defeat. “Hillary coming out and saying Bernie disrupted the Democratic Party, when all she did was represent the Status Quo… infuriates me,” he tweeted, adding: “Above all, for her to come out on a day like today, in a week like this and talk about this, is SO self-centered. Just like the dem party”.

Debating with fans in further tweets, Vernon went on to reveal that he voted for Clinton in the US election but felt that “her campaign failed the left”, adding: “Hillary didn’t win because she sunk to the middle. She didn’t win because she didn’t have fire for these people. Same old, same old.”

Meanwhile, Vernon’s band Bon Iver have announced new tour dates across the UK and Europe for later this year.

The singer previously cancelled his UK/European touring schedule, which was set to take place this past January and February, due to ‘personal reasons’. He returned to the stage in April for Coachella, and played European festival Primavera Sound in June.

Bon Iver has announced a run of UK and European shows for September 2017, including a date in Blackpool, and two in Edinburgh, Scotland. The full dates for the run are as follows and you can get tickets here.

Bon Iver play the following dates:

15 Cork, Ireland – Opera House

19 Utrecht, Holland – TivoliVredenburg

21-23 Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

25 Blackpool, England – Blackpool Opera House

27-28 Edinburgh, Scotland – Playhouse

14-15 Los Angeles, CA – Festival of Distruption