Prince’s backing band the Revolution invited Vernon to perform the song with them.

Yesterday (July 22) Bon Iver and The Revolution headlined Rock the Garden festival in Minneapolis.

The festival also saw appearances from Car Seat Headrest, Benjamin Booker, Margaret Glaspy, Bruise Violet and Dwynell Roland.

During their performance, Prince’s backing band asked their fellow headliner, Justin Vernon, to join them for a rendition of Prince’s ‘Erotic City.’ You can watch the performance below.

Meanwhile, Bon Iver announced a bunch of new tour dates across the UK and Europe for later this year.

The singer previously cancelled his UK/European touring schedule, which was set to take place this past January and February, due to ‘personal reasons’. He returned to the stage in April for Coachella, and played European festival Primavera Sound in June.

Bon Iver has announced a run of UK and European shows for September 2017, including a date in Blackpool, and two in Edinburgh, Scotland. The full dates for the run are as follows and you can grab tickets here.

15 Cork, Ireland – Opera House

19 Utrecht, Holland – TivoliVredenburg

21-23 Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

25 Blackpool, England – Blackpool Opera House

27-28 Edinburgh, Scotland – Playhouse

14-15 Los Angeles, CA – Festival of Distruption

Earlier this year Justin Vernon responded to reports that Brad Pitt has been listening to Bon Iver in ‘sad listening sessions’ in the wake of his divorce.

Justin Vernon responded to the claims, telling fans: “Cool. Someone get Brad at me, I guess? We should talk.”

Bon Iver’s latest album is ’22, A MILLION’, which was released last October, five years after the previous self-titled record.