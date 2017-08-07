They jammed together on a small Swedish island

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner played an impromptu gig together this weekend at a small event held on an island in the Gothenberg Archipelago in Sweden.

The concert took place on the island of Brännö, which every summer hosts weekly dance parties at one of the island’s ports, inviting local musicians to perform to small audiences.

During the performance on Saturday, the Bon Iver frontman jumped onstage during a break between dances and began to play, together with The National’s Aaron Dessner, according to reports by the Scandinavian music magazine Gaffa.

Very few people are seen in the crowd, although more are depicted gathering around the stage as they begin to recognise the pair. See the footage below:

During the impromptu jam, Vernon is seen playing a kind of synthesizer, whilst Dessner improvises on guitar.

This is not the first time Vernon and Dessner have performed together. In June, they played together at their joint venture, the Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival, under the band name Big Red Machine.

The pair are in Scandinavia to perform at Haven festival in Copenhagen later this week. Iggy Pop and Beach House will also be playing.