Bon Jovi ends concert early after ‘singing like shit’

A statement from the musician's publicist blamed a cold for the disruption

Bon Jovi has ended a gig early because he felt he was “singing like shit”.

The rock musician and his band were playing at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh last night (April 5) and were scheduled to play for two-and-a-half hours.

However, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the show came to a close after just 90 minutes. “I think I’m singing like shit tonight, and I apologise,” Bon Jovi reportedly told the crowd. “But I’m gonna keep pushing on and if you stick it out with me, I’ll stick it out with you.”

Bandmate Phil X helped the singer out with some of the vocals, but couldn’t save the show from an early end. The band played ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ as the final song of the night before leaving the stage.

Billboard reports that the singer had been suffering from a cold for several days, while a statement from Bon Jovi’s publicist confirmed this.

“The show wrapped after an hour and a half, as Jon explained, because a cold turned worse,” it read, as NJ.com reports. “This has been widely reported. Despite his illness, he gave his all.”

Bon Jovi is currently midway through his ‘This House Is Not For Sale’ tour and is due to play New York’s Madison Square Garden tomorrow and Saturday. As yet, there has been no new information regarding those shows.