Bonnaroo festival announces massive 2017 line-up

The annual bash in Manchester, Tennessee will feature headline sets from U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and Chance The Rapper.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced a bumper line-up for its 2017 event.

The annual bash in Manchester, Tennessee, which runs from June 8-11, will feature headline sets from U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and Chance The Rapper.

Lorde, The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Flume, Cage The Elephant, Crystal Castles, Tove Lo and Travis Scott are also confirmed for the four-day event.

Check out the full line-up below. Tickets are on sale now from the Bonnaroo website.

After also being announced for the Coachella line-up and Governors Ball 2017, Lorde’s billing has further sparked hopes that she’ll be releasing new material from her long-awaited second album in the coming months.

Speaking about progress on her new album back on her 20th birthday in November, Lorde said: “I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing – I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show. I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You’ll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon. I know you understand.”

Meanwhile, Royal Blood are expected to drop their second album in the months ahead after unveiling a trailer last month.

U2 will headline Bonnaroo around a month before they begin their tour to mark the 30th anniversary of ‘The Joshua Tree’. They will be supported on the run of European dates by Noel Gallagher.