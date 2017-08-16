Bonnie Tyler to sing ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ during an actual eclipse

She will backed by Joe Jonas' band DNCE for the performance

Bonnie Tyler will sing ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ on board a cruise ship during an actual eclipse.

A total solar eclipse is due to take place in the US on August 21, 2017 and is expected to be visible from coast to coast. It will be the first total solar eclipse in the States sine 1979.

Tyler is booked as a special guest for a few days of the week-long Oasis Of The Seas cruise, which sails from Orlando, Florida to the Caribbean on August 20.

Speaking to TIME, Tyler said: “It’s going to be so exciting. It doesn’t happen very often, does it?”

The Welsh singer will be backed by Joe Jonas‘ band DNCE for the performance and the two parties are planning on rehearsing for the show on board the ship the day before the eclipse. “So if anybody hears strange noises coming from my cabin while aboard the ship, they’ll know what it is,” Tyler said.

She added that she is not concerned about getting seasick or being distracted by the eclipse during the performance. “I have a ship of my own,” she said. “I go with the flow, darling. I’m not worried about things like that.”

The cruise ship will reportedly be positioned in “the path of totality” so Tyler’s performance will coincide with those aboard the Royal Caribbean vessel seeing the eclipse.