Bono hangs out with George W Bush at former President’s ranch

Bush describes U2 frontman as 'the real deal' with a 'decent voice'

George W Bush has praised U2 frontman Bono as “the real deal” after the singer visited the former US President’s Texas ranch.

Bush, who served as President for two terms from 2001 to 2009, uploaded a photo of himself and Bono to Instagram on Friday (May 26). Bush hosted Bono at his Prairie Chapel Ranch, near Waco, Texas.

According to Bush’s post, the pair discussed various charitable causes each are involved in and “our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa”. The former President added: “Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice.”

It’s not the first time the pair have met. Bush had previously revealed that when they first met he thought that Bono was “married to Cher”.

The news comes just a few months following Bono’s controversial meeting with current Vice President Mike Pence back in February.

U2 recently kicked off their ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour. A full box-set and reissue of ‘The Joshua Tree’, meanwhile, will hit shelves in June to mark its 30th anniversary.

The band will play a series of dates, with support coming from Noel Gallagher, including two at London’s Twickenham Stadium next month along with further dates in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels in July and August.